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DNA: New Precedent for Government Access?
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14 views • November 08, 2019
Privacy experts are saying a warrant in Florida to allow police to search a massive DNA database could act as a new precedent, opening up all DNA sites to government access - a dystopian future come true.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 8, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: November 8, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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