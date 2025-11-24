TATIANA SCHLOSSBERG - GETS HER COMEUPPANCE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
She was hiding behind a Twitter screen name. Her retarded brother exposed her stupid ass. Now she's preparing to die. Bye dipshit! Don't let the door hit ya in the ass!
Sources
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/unhealthytruth/status/1992451776570859918
https://x.com/search?src=typed_query&q=from%3AJBKSchlossberg%20my%20sister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvrrmuI-33M
A message from climatard tatiana
https://youtu.be/X_RrrR_Qc24?si=f-jmO7LpQlgQyCYd
Music: Depeche Mode - People Are People, Happiest Girl
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report