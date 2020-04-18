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Georgia Representative Vernon Jones endorses President Trump's bid for re-election
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4 views • April 18, 2020
Hayley Mason
Apr 15, 2020 | Posted on Apr 14, 2020
Tuesday Morning, Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia, announced that he is endorsing President Donald Trump in his bid for re-election.
Source: https://www.cbs46.com/news/georgia-representative-vernon-jones-endorses-president-trumps-bid-for-re-election/article_229fbc42-7ec0-11ea-b0c0-c38af8954223.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
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Apr 15, 2020 | Posted on Apr 14, 2020
Tuesday Morning, Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia, announced that he is endorsing President Donald Trump in his bid for re-election.
Source: https://www.cbs46.com/news/georgia-representative-vernon-jones-endorses-president-trumps-bid-for-re-election/article_229fbc42-7ec0-11ea-b0c0-c38af8954223.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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