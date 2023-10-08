Create New Account
Israeli Journalist, Efrat Fenigson: "Something Is Very Wrong Here”
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

“I served in the IDF 25 years ago in the intelligence forces.. there’s no way, in my view, that Israel did not know what’s coming…Something is very wrong here.”

Source @Real World News

Thanks to Marts for Link

