Matt Taibbi: DOJ Strike Force

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Working Hypothesis:
* Military is the only way.
* Blondi is full of sh!t.
* Our courts aren’t just corrupt; they are a captured operation.
* This strike force could be used for good — to investigate/prosecute the criminal cabal.
* Instead, it will be used for bad — as a cover-up/protection racket for the grand conspiracy.
Prepare For More Infuriation By DOJ:
* Long periods of silence
* Occasional bamboozle about ‘assessing evidence’ and ‘ongoing investigation’
* No results or accountability from our civilian (read: deep state) justice system
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (24 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G5EH1vTuy7Q
https://rumble.com/v6wmw0g-breaking-its-starting-doj-strike-force-going-after-obama-hillary-criminal-c.html