The David Knight Show (7May20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:37 Day 52 & cops are following Republican & Democrat Governors orders and getting violent with business owners for disobeying “orders”. Shelley Luther jailed for not kowtowing to Chinese style totalitarianism— 00:32:55 77 yr old barber defies MI Governor, CA Sheriff refuses to arrest business owners & says no to Gov Newsom’s “new normal”— 00:43:16 Cuomo will tax volunteer medical workers who answered his call for help— 00:46:45 IRS tells dead people who got stimulus checks to return them and more people die in NY nursing homes as Cuomo refuses to stop forcing nursing homes to admit elderly who have COVID— 01:04:45 Fauci tries to distance himself from failed models & projection lies— 01:24:32 Skyscraper burns but doesn’t fall into its own footprint. Imagine our surprise— 01:29:02 Did Venezuela torture a confession from the ex-soldier who said he was sent by US to kidnap Maduro? Will Trump refute torture as a legitimate source of info?— 01:38:11 Tin-Foil Mask Paranoia— 01:46:40 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, It’s full on economic warfare & they’re getting ready to push the button & go to war with ChinaTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!