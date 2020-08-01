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R. MMS: Medicine Supplies in my Emergency Storage. (SHTF Prepper Medicine)
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786 views • August 01, 2020
Hopefully you all have a stash of basic medicines, medications and other suppliments in storage in case of emergency situations. We all have seen what can happen when you can't get toilet paper or diapers from the supermarket. However, having medicine in that group should be essential. This video helps to explain what you can include (in terms of Chlorine Dioxide and other alternative medicine) for yourself and your family if such things were to get more serious than what we've seen so far. All of the items that I show can be purchased for under $200. The key would be undertanding how to use them. Remember, 1 quart of Sodium Chlorite can give you about 10-years of Maintenance-level drops of MMS. (Yes, that math is correct) I have a link to m spreadsheet here that shows about dosage amounts that can be made and different protocols that can be followed. I'll have another video soon that goes thorugh specific Protocols on using these items. LINK: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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