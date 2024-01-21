Ricardo Delgado, Astrid Stuckelberger & José Luis Servillano: David Icke - human control (with French subtitles)
84 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
uploaded 17 january 2024
Keywords
censorship5gartificial intelligenceelon muskelectric vehiclessecret societieshive mindray kurzweilglobal cultla quinta columnahuman perceptiongraphene nanoparticles15 minute citiesnon-human force
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos