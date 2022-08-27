New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Highlights 2022 Preseason Week 3

Presented on The Scoreboard Mall by:

FansEdge,com is the only fan boutique that gives you the freedom to express yourself through an exclusive collection of stylish and limited-edition fan apparel from the most fashion forward brands. https://brandcycle.shop/js8vq





The season is upon us! Follow your Raiders all season long with the app.

https://apple.co/3vhljTl





The Raiders Play Here. US Sports Network!

Sunday, September 11, 2022 3:45 PM (ET)

Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Lincoln Kennedy with Tim Cates, In-Studio Host

https://bit.ly/3yWAuC6

