True humility begins with teachability

James lesson #115; Closing out our lesson on Divine Humility we take note of what the Apostle Paul taught in Galatians 6. The Christian must take responsibility for what they study, what they believe and more importantly, what they apply in their life. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks! DISCORD- discord.gg/prbm