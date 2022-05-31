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And We Know 5.30.2022 The INFORMATION WAR continues...Mo Brooks unleashes on FOX, Patel DEVOLUTION! Pray!
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103 views • May 31, 2022
LT of And We Know.
I apologize for not getting this out earlier… this battle continues… we must continue to fight on for truth and to wake up the masses and remember those who gave us this freedom… the election of 2020 is being exposed everywhere.. and many warriors are on the frontlines to continue the fight.. exposing Hillary is going mainstream… the jabs are taking the lives of many… more evidence… and a way to combat it… lets go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16s7ax-5.30.22-the-information-war-continues...mo-brooks-unleashes-on-fox-patel-de.html
I apologize for not getting this out earlier… this battle continues… we must continue to fight on for truth and to wake up the masses and remember those who gave us this freedom… the election of 2020 is being exposed everywhere.. and many warriors are on the frontlines to continue the fight.. exposing Hillary is going mainstream… the jabs are taking the lives of many… more evidence… and a way to combat it… lets go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16s7ax-5.30.22-the-information-war-continues...mo-brooks-unleashes-on-fox-patel-de.html
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