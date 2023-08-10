BEIJING BIDEN CHINA JOE CALIFORNIA OFFERED TAX CREDITS TO ILLEGAL CHINESE BIO-LAB NEAR FRESNO

CALIFORNIA OFFERED TAX CREDITS TO ILLEGAL CHINESE BIO-LAB NEAR FRESNO

AUG 9 #TruNews #Fresno #SecretBioLab #PrestigeBioTech #DrLiMengYan #BidenCrimeFamily

Troubling new information has been revealed about the Chinese bio-lab discovered in California, including substantial tax credits offered by the Gavin Newsom administration in Sacramento. Gov. Newsom is not the only American politician who has a cozy relationship with Chinese communists. Bank records were released today that show the Biden family collected $20 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, and other countries.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 8/9/23





Police State ALL of these Seditious Deep (Barr) RINO'S, BLACK ROCK State Criminals > Police state CIA controlled media >>> police state <<< (DOJ) The Department of Injustice >>> police state <<< (FBI) Foreign BS Intelligence >>> police state <<< (CIA) Criminal Intelligent Apparatus Are guilty of High crimes and misdemeanors Traitors of the United States

