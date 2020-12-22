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The Truth is Coming Out ~ Mark Dice
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112 views • December 22, 2020
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Order my new book "Hollywood Propaganda" from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/30xPFl5 (Ad)
📕 Order my book "The Liberal Media Industrial Complex" here: https://amzn.to/2X5oGKx (ad) or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
📲 Tip me through PayPal: http://www.PayPal.me/MarkDice
☕️ Order a Liberal Tears mug here: https://Teespring.com/LiberalTearsCof...
📙 Order my book, "The True Story of Fake News" from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2Zb1Vps (ad) or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
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