Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Moments After Ron Paul Announces BLACK SWAN EVENT, Bill Gates Positions 'These' Around The Country
channel image
Puretrauma357
1656 Subscribers
330 views
Published Yesterday

Moments After Ron Paul Announces BLACK SWAN EVENT, Bill Gates Positions 'These' Around The Country


BEHIND THE SCENES

Everyone in Congress is talking about Black Swan EVENT


(We hear 4 EVENTS are coming this year.. First comes in April)


https://youtu.be/ubuRttKFgMk?si=AwffBhA5IfF9Q5L_

Keywords
blackswan eventmoments after ronpaul announcesbill gates positionsthese around the country

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket