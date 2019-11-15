© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Best & Taylor News 11-15-2019 w/ Author Daniel Holdings: New Book w/ Steve Quayle -- "We Are About To See The Wildest Stuff" — Civil War 2.0 — Where We Are Headed — GREAT INTERVIEW! — MUST LISTEN!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
673 views • November 16, 2019
Tonight’s show will be a round table with author Dan Holdings (DanielHoldings.com) concerning current world affairs, including what the United Nations appears to be involved with concerning the take-down of America, the possibility of a south of the border invasion into California and a possible break away of at least part of California from the Union, earth changes, Dan’s upcoming new book and what he sees as key future events, the world economy and the future of America and anything that is on Dan’s heart to share with our listeners…
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
(1) "The Mystery of Christ" (PDF) (Rom 16:25; Eph 3:4, 9; Col 1:27, 4:3-4):
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yu2GGD4Fxt86wCSNoALhE_nJcn5PTsRp
(2) "The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source:
https://lightgateblogger.wordpress.com/2019/11/15/best-taylor-news-hour-with-author-dan-holdings-for-11-15-2019/
Stewart Best's Blog: https://lightgateblogger.wordpress.com/
......[ Visit the NEW Blog (pardon the dust): http://thelightgateblogger.com/ ]
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/stories.html
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
(1) "The Mystery of Christ" (PDF) (Rom 16:25; Eph 3:4, 9; Col 1:27, 4:3-4):
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yu2GGD4Fxt86wCSNoALhE_nJcn5PTsRp
(2) "The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source:
https://lightgateblogger.wordpress.com/2019/11/15/best-taylor-news-hour-with-author-dan-holdings-for-11-15-2019/
Stewart Best's Blog: https://lightgateblogger.wordpress.com/
......[ Visit the NEW Blog (pardon the dust): http://thelightgateblogger.com/ ]
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/stories.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.