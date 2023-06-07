336) Hypnotherapist Testimony about material & immaterial beings

WARNING: Be warned, it is not recommended for anyone who is now in a situation of low self-esteem.





INTRODUCTION -- This is a narrative that can explain the atrocities we see in the World, especially those we see lately (AGENDA 2030) and the practices of the elite that support them. Many witnesses later, among them, the best of were murdered. We see a convergence of accounts into something very similar to what I present to you in this video. Given that we project what we are and our beliefs, I ask -- Are these elites not themselves the most enslaved? This is a testimony by an Argentine hypnotherapist, William Criado (William Alfonso Criado Navarro). A narrative with Gnostic and occult elements, about the process of possession, demons, exorcism, and a cosmogonic universalist sense. It is very reminiscent of the plot of the movie "Jupiter Ascending (2015)," and not only this scene:





WHAT IF?

-- A profound evil exists beyond the human factor?

-- What if, another ancient species lived with us on the planet?

-- A species struggling to survive biological degeneration and that despite all its advanced technology, has already lost its vitality (body of Light), the natural body given by the Supreme Creation?

-- And if, we live in a dimension of soul purification. Surely, it would make a good science fiction script. What if this is the truth behind religions?





Source and credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA – ZONA PROHIBIDA – PROGRAMA 485: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-485:8 | Originally at May 2, 2023: https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/zona-prohibida-programa-485/

Canal William Criado : https://www.youtube.com/@williamcriado7369





