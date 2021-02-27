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A Painting for the City of God! Mother Mary Elisha's Mission for the Children of Ghana!
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0 view • February 27, 2021
(song- Signs & Wonders - Watoto Children's Choir)
The picture can be found on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/10mgguyxybleuyx/my-artwork/
To learn more or donate to Mother Mary Elisha's mission City of God please visit the links below:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8vFpY9ct_lReKsAuaC9M0Q
https://www.facebook.com/HeartdwellersGhana
https://heartdwellersghana.org/
If you would like to donate towards the mission City Of God: Sacred Heart Refuge in Ghana or to this ministry 🙏🌹💓💐
Follow this link to pay pal
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=CVYBNCG3XNRX4&source=url
The picture can be found on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/10mgguyxybleuyx/my-artwork/
To learn more or donate to Mother Mary Elisha's mission City of God please visit the links below:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8vFpY9ct_lReKsAuaC9M0Q
https://www.facebook.com/HeartdwellersGhana
https://heartdwellersghana.org/
If you would like to donate towards the mission City Of God: Sacred Heart Refuge in Ghana or to this ministry 🙏🌹💓💐
Follow this link to pay pal
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=CVYBNCG3XNRX4&source=url
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