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No Jab No Job - NY Mandatory Vax, 2 Trial Participants Die, and More
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47 views • January 02, 2021
*REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE!* Lots of important information in this presentation everyone: we discuss the new article suggesting that employers may very well mandate the Covid-19 Vaccine and even reserve the right to TERMINATE YOUR EMPLOYMENT if you refuse it, New York State possibly MANDATING the vaccine if recovery from Covid in the state is not sufficient enough, and the FDA report on vaccine trial results and how 2 participants died.
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***FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD MY VIDEOS AND REUPLOAD THEM TO ANY PLATFORM - SEED THIS CONTENT INTO THE WORLD! IT ISN'T ABOUT ME, IT'S ABOUT THE TRUTH!***
SHOWNOTES: https://pastebin.com/iKejnZR7
HOW TO SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Paypal tips large or small are extremely appreciated - all funds help the show! https://paypal.me/MemoryHold7707?loca...
Become a Patreon Supporter: https://www.patreon.com/Memoryhold
WHERE TO FIND ME: Youtube DOES NOT WANT US! It is extremely important to follow me on the below platforms to stay up to date on my current work and major happenings!
*DLive.tv/MemoryHold (livestreams)
*Bitchute.com/MemoryHold (will host all content)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZO9...
Twitter: @MemoryHold
Instagram: MemoryHold7 (clips of my longer videos, supplemental information, memes and fun)
Parler: @MemoryHold
Gab: @MemoryHold
***FEEL FREE TO DOWNLOAD MY VIDEOS AND REUPLOAD THEM TO ANY PLATFORM - SEED THIS CONTENT INTO THE WORLD! IT ISN'T ABOUT ME, IT'S ABOUT THE TRUTH!***
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