USA Truckers Support Freedom Convoy 2022

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02/12/2022 Wisconsin trucker Carl Tharp-Porter: We hope to accomplish solidarity, and to show our Canadian brethren that we stand firm with them. It is a freedom of choice. We help run America. We run Canada. We do this day in and day out. We go away from our families, our friends. This is not the time to shun us. This is the time to hear us.