© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An epic Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' air defense system (view from another angle) on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Kursk Region.
I think this is the different view, same hit from the video posted this morning?:
https://www.brighteon.com/6307f9d6-e13b-44d6-bd7e-061d8fa7ea68