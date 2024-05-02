Create New Account
The Lucis Trust (Lucifer's Trust)? What is it? What does it support? - What you should know
High Hopes
Jim Crenshaw


May 2, 2024


It supports evil around the world.

It supports all the evil governments and militaries of the world who are killing us.

They are the ones destroying our children and our families.

They are funding the destruction of our countries


Source: ceylon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ceylon/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jF7XLS4xeLeK/

Keywords
luciferlucis trustevil governmentsjim crenshawlucifers trustsupports evilevil militariesdestroys childrendestroys familiesfunds destructiondestroys countries

