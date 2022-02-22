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Abstract: These people in the video who go around looking for their daughters expose the ugliness of society under the Chinese Communist Party to the light of day. They quit their jobs and spend their lives searching for their daughters, their loved ones. But, in the Communist country of China, the country with the most cameras in the world, the country where you can be arrested if you speak against the party, so many trafficked women cannot be traced. There are some arrested traffickers whose sentences are even less serious than those for trafficking in state-protected animals. Such is the distortion and perversion of society in a country ruled by the Chinese Communist Party.