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Gideon van Meijeren confronts Prime Minister Mark Rutte with 'The Great Reset'[03.12.2021]
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15 views • December 04, 2021
Note: Why is my 'Boss' long-standing elected politician Ulf Harbo a not saying anything?
Is he a Psyop 'working' for the Satanist? 'Your Silence gives Consent" - Plato
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ulf+Harbo&;t=h_&ia=web
The naturalness with which Dutch PM Mark Rutte lies is as fascinating as it is dangerous. When Gideon van Meijeren asks him for his opinion on the controversial globalist manifesto called COVID-19: The Great Reset, he pretends not to have read it. Van Meijeren then shows him a letter from Rutte, to Schwab, where Rutte thanks him for the copy of the book he received and calls it a 'hopeful analysis for a better future'.
130 views Dec 3, 2021
Reality Quest
7.11K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dR4HDRfI0VY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP0KtsTybqH1HG_Ewyg_Q2Q
Is he a Psyop 'working' for the Satanist? 'Your Silence gives Consent" - Plato
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ulf+Harbo&;t=h_&ia=web
The naturalness with which Dutch PM Mark Rutte lies is as fascinating as it is dangerous. When Gideon van Meijeren asks him for his opinion on the controversial globalist manifesto called COVID-19: The Great Reset, he pretends not to have read it. Van Meijeren then shows him a letter from Rutte, to Schwab, where Rutte thanks him for the copy of the book he received and calls it a 'hopeful analysis for a better future'.
130 views Dec 3, 2021
Reality Quest
7.11K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dR4HDRfI0VY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP0KtsTybqH1HG_Ewyg_Q2Q
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