Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Meanwhile in the area around Rabotino the AFU strongpoints are covered with their dead, presumably from the 82nd Airborne Brigade (not the American division - the US backed Kiev regime is larping and committing some soft fraud by taking the number of the 'All American').

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

