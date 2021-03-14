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Satanic Temple's Abortion Agenda
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24 views • March 14, 2021
The Satanic Temple has sued the State of Texas because it requires women to have a sonogram and view their unborn baby at least 24 hours before having an abortion. The Satanic Temple claims that abortion is a religious ritual that should not have any interference. Does the Bible condemn an earlier religious ritual that involved killing children? Does the Satanic Temple despise the word of God? Does its Baphomet statue mock the Sabbath? Does the Satanic Temple promote evil and blasphemy? What does its official website say? Did the Apostle Paul warn about gullible women being loaded with sins being deceived? Did Paul also write that deceivers and imposters would grow worse and worse in the last days? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is also available titled "LSN: The Satanic Temple sues Texas for regulations that ‘interfere’ with their abortion ‘destruction ritual’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/lsn-the-satanic-temple-sues-texas-for-regulations-that-interfere-with-their-abortion-destruction-ritual/
A written article of related interest is also available titled "LSN: The Satanic Temple sues Texas for regulations that ‘interfere’ with their abortion ‘destruction ritual’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/lsn-the-satanic-temple-sues-texas-for-regulations-that-interfere-with-their-abortion-destruction-ritual/
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