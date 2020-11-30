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The War on Cops | Heather Mac Donald and Stefan Molyneux
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8 views • November 30, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3353/the-war-on-cops-heather-mac-donald-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3353-the-war-on-cops-heather-mac-donald-and-stefan-molyneux
Violent crime has been rising sharply in many American cities after two decades of decline. Heather Mac Donald joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the war on police in America, the Ferguson effect, why officers have been backing off from proactive policing, and how criminals are becoming emboldened.
Heather Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe.” For more from Heather Mac Donald please go to: https://www.manhattan-institute.org/expert/heather-mac-donald
Buy The War on Cops: http://www.fdrurl.com/war-on-cops
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3353/the-war-on-cops-heather-mac-donald-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3353-the-war-on-cops-heather-mac-donald-and-stefan-molyneux
Violent crime has been rising sharply in many American cities after two decades of decline. Heather Mac Donald joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the war on police in America, the Ferguson effect, why officers have been backing off from proactive policing, and how criminals are becoming emboldened.
Heather Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe.” For more from Heather Mac Donald please go to: https://www.manhattan-institute.org/expert/heather-mac-donald
Buy The War on Cops: http://www.fdrurl.com/war-on-cops
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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