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8.22.22 Operation Tomahawk's Explosive Track Continues To Amaze Our $2 Billion Partner Company
The Patriot Streetfighter
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90 views • August 23, 2022

Operation Tomahawk has captured the enthusiasm of our partner company's founder as a "quite stunning" achievement in only 4 1/2 months of action, something that hasn't happened in their 37 year history currently at $2 billion/yr.

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have joined the fight in making the Tomahawk Switch a part of their contribution to the war against the corporate machine that has been poisoning us all of our live UNNECESSARILY. Come join the FIGHT and vote your dollars!!

Check out Operation Tomahawk at...
https://switch.patriotstreetfighter.com/

To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

PatriotStreetfighter.com is where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.

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Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://patriotstreetfighter.com. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour https://PatriotStreetfighter.com OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

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"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)

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