Col. John Mills: This is an "earth shattering" revelation

Former Director of Cybersecurity Policy for the Dept. of Defense, Col. John Mills breaks down the Twitter whistleblower & how there are "earth shattering" revelations about Twitter's abilities behind the scenes & China's involvement - via. " Saturday Agenda with Kilmeny Duchardt" on Newsmax.
