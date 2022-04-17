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Nuclear War Survival: Fallout Shelters Do's and Don't, part 1
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145 views • April 17, 2022
The pros and cons of constructing in-home and basement shelters are explored. These are viewed through the conclusion of Cresson Kearny's "Nuclear War Survival Skills" that the safest shelter for all possible fallout scenarios is a protection factor equivalent to two feet of concrete or three feet of earth.
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