Israel TV: ‘People don’t know how Precise the Iranians were & how much damage they caused'

‘People don’t realize how PRECISE the Iranians were and how much damage they caused’
Israeli journalist Raviv Drucker says ‘a lot of missile hits’ on IDF bases and strategic targets went unreported
Israeli Channel 13: 'There were a lot of Iranian missile hits on IDF bases, in strategic sites that we still don't report about. It created a situation where people don't realize how precise the Iranians were and how much damage they caused in many places.'
Speaking on Channel 13, video via @ireallyhateyou
Cynthia... Israel was running low on AD... short term agreement? Also, I posted a video 2 days ago. A woman journalist said she wasn't allowed to report due to Israel censorship on hits. Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/a0b37064-8a0a-431c-9386-6fd5e7e40e2f