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Dr. David Martin - Covid vaccine mRNA code
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234 views • September 08, 2021
Dr. David Martin - Covid vaccine mRNA code is a BIOWEAPON developed via a digital SIMULATION
Dr. David Martin warned the public that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine that does not exist.
“When members of the mainstream suggest that this approval has suddenly put what is sitting in freezers around the world into an approved status, that’s actually not true,” Martin said during his appearance on “Brighteon Conversations.”
“There are still manufacturing guidelines that were not required for the EUA that would be required for a full-approved product…”
https://dreddymd.com/
Dr. David Martin warned the public that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine that does not exist.
“When members of the mainstream suggest that this approval has suddenly put what is sitting in freezers around the world into an approved status, that’s actually not true,” Martin said during his appearance on “Brighteon Conversations.”
“There are still manufacturing guidelines that were not required for the EUA that would be required for a full-approved product…”
https://dreddymd.com/
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