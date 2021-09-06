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Prof. Retsef Levi-Increase in Cardiac arrests & Heart attacks-Israel
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357 views • September 06, 2021
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NZ9Y4kD2qk&;ab_channel=RanI
New concerning results (Prof. Retsef Levi):
Retsef collaborated with Magen David Adom (MDA) in Israel and found that the number of emergency calls at the first half of 2021 was disturbingly high:
- 25% increase in Cardiac arrests & Heart attacks (16-29).
- 83% increase in Heart attacks (Women 20-29).
According to his study, this increase was correlated with Pfizer-Israel's new roll-out operation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NZ9Y4kD2qk&;ab_channel=RanI
New concerning results (Prof. Retsef Levi):
Retsef collaborated with Magen David Adom (MDA) in Israel and found that the number of emergency calls at the first half of 2021 was disturbingly high:
- 25% increase in Cardiac arrests & Heart attacks (16-29).
- 83% increase in Heart attacks (Women 20-29).
According to his study, this increase was correlated with Pfizer-Israel's new roll-out operation.
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