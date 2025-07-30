© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, while the West, led by the United States, attempts to get rid of Zelensky, the Russian Army launched a missile attack on the city of 'Kamenskoye', Zaporizhia region. Later, the Ukrainian authorities said that two Russian 'Iskander-M' ballistic missiles hit an allegedly unused three-story building in the western part of the city. However, just an hour later, representatives of the Russian defense ministry denied the official statement of the Ukrainian authorities...............................................................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/