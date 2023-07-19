FBI Whistleblower: Secret Service Was Instructed Not to Investigate Hunter

New whistleblower reports from an FBI investigator claim that the night before they were supposed to interview Hunter Biden, Secret Service agents were told not to approach Hunter. That whistleblower is expected to testify before Congress today.
In other stories, Donald Trump announced he’s likely to be indicted and arrested—again; and the summer heat is driving the climate cultists mad, as they now claim we’ve just experienced the hottest day in 125,000 years.
In the second half of the show, we look at the latest episode of Zoe Warren’s 2A for Today and the most recent legislative news.
