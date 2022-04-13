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Full EPISODE 262: THE BIG PUSH from TheHighwire.com
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34 views • April 13, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-262-the-big-push/
EPISODE 262: THE BIG PUSH
Hollywood Under Siege!; CDC Health Policy Hurt Kids; Pfizer adds 600 to Process Injuries; Fauci vs Fauci on Immunity; Family’s Tragic Loss; Ex-Cop Exposes Mandate Madness
Guests: Scott Schara, Pierre Kory, MD, Jamel Holley, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Joel Aylworth
EPISODE 262: THE BIG PUSH
Hollywood Under Siege!; CDC Health Policy Hurt Kids; Pfizer adds 600 to Process Injuries; Fauci vs Fauci on Immunity; Family’s Tragic Loss; Ex-Cop Exposes Mandate Madness
Guests: Scott Schara, Pierre Kory, MD, Jamel Holley, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Joel Aylworth
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