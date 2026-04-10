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DR. JEROD OCHSENDORF: MEDICAL FREEDOM IS NON-NEGOTIABLE
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Chiropractor Dr. Jerod Ochsendorf joins Del to discuss the upcoming Freedom Summit in Dallas, an event bringing together physicians, advocates, and community organizers focused on issues surrounding medical autonomy and public health policy.


The gathering reflects the continued growth of grassroots networks that formed during the COVID era and remain active as debates continue over vaccine mandates, parental rights, and individual choice in healthcare decisions.


Ochsendorf explains why many organizers believe these conversations are far from over and why events like the Freedom Summit aim to expand the dialogue. As the national conversation around public health authority continues to evolve, the role of citizen activism may become an increasingly influential force.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy