Are We Living in the '70th Week' of Daniel? [The Answer Will SHOCK You]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My primary mission here at Overcome Babylon has always been to proclaim the true, Hebraic understanding of the 70 Weeks of Daniel prophecy (Daniel 9:24-27). Now, you can experience my best work for FREE: https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com
📕 Get My Free eBook + Exclusive 3-Part Video Series: https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com