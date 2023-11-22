Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thanksgiving - A True Christian / Pilgrim HOLY-day
channel image
Truth that Matters
673 Subscribers
49 views
Published 18 hours ago

Pilgrims were the first Christian Israel settlers in Ami Rex.  Thanksgiving is one of FEW genuine HOLY-days left and represents the RE-Gatherring of Jacob and TRUTH.

Keywords
jesus christthanksgivingpilgrimsprofessor truthtruthwchrist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket