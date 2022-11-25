WORLD FIRST: ROBOTIC ARMS Assembling Via Nanotech Inside COVID-19 "Vaccines" - Filmed in Real Time - Dr. Nixon

MiRROREDDr. David Nixon joins us to reveal footage NEVER before seen anywhere in the world - real time footage of the nanotechnology inside the COVID-19 injections assembling robotic arms that guide the nanotechnology development.

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII

Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com





