WORLD FIRST: ROBOTIC ARMS Assembling Via Nanotech Inside COVID-19 "Vaccines" - Filmed in Real Time - Dr. Nixon
Truth Liberty Freedom
Published Friday

MiRROREDDr. David Nixon joins us to reveal footage NEVER before seen anywhere in the world - real time footage of the nanotechnology inside the COVID-19 injections assembling robotic arms that guide the nanotechnology development.

