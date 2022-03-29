[Bidan] Out Of Control?

He’s Losing It* Biden’s anger issues are becoming a problem.* We never thought we would hear a [p]resident say this.* “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”* Desperate people are dangerous people.* DC really loves regime change.* This was really disappointing news for DC elite.* White House constantly corrects Biden.* He is fast becoming a national security concern.* The joke is over; too much is at stake.* If there was ever a time to invoke the 25th Amendment, it is now.Redpill* Most Americans thought they knew who Joe Biden was.* After 50 years in office, they were familiar with his face; but it turns out they weren’t familiar with his new face.* Extensive plastic surgery made him look like a different person.* Most jarring was the fact that he did not sound like the old Joe Biden.No one drops redpills better than Tucker.The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 March 2022