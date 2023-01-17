https://gettr.com/post/p25bt2zde89
The voluntarily protested fellow fighters met an American who also loved the song Take Down the CCP
自愿抗议的战友们遇到了一个也非常喜爱Take Down the CCP歌曲的美国人
