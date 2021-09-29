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Cops won't STOP CRIMES against Oregon Citizens!
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What is happening
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132 views • September 29, 2021
Polly Audis
598 subscribers
Audit of Polk County, Oregon over the issue of mandate enforcement inconsistencies and violations of basic rights.

Help fight the insanity: https://members.natf.world

Support us:
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WE DO NOT HATE LAW ENFORCEMENT. We PAY law enforcement to do their job, and they must be held accountable when they fail at their duties. Good cops MUST STAND UP to this tyranny and corruption.

Laws involved:

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Entire non-discrimination title, for reference)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Natural rights in body and medicines/treatments)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Construction favoring Natural Rights)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Statues must be written in clear and simple language)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Statutes speak for themselves, no interpretation)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Governor's emergency orders may not curtail any protected class of consumer)

https://oregon.public.law/rules/oar_9... (Oregon Health Authority's non-discrimination policies, cannot override ors_431.180)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Minimum standards and training for certification)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Administrative Procedures Act: Policy statement)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Jurisdiction)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Prohibited Conduct: instrumentalities to a crime)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (State police Prohibited from Interfering with personal/private property rights)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Official misconduct in the first degree)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Subjecting another person to involuntary servitude in the second degree)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Coercion)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Extortion)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Misapplication of entrusted property)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Racketeering activity unlawful)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Definitions of racketeering)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Identity thefts)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Criminal impersonation of a public servant)

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or... (Criminal impersonation of a peace officer)

#audit #police #law #mandate #enforcement #arrest #governor #government #state #oregon #legislation #justice #courts #courthouse #sheriff #cop #bodycam #citizen #tyranny #coercion
Keywords
policeoregonsheriffagainstcopscitizens
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