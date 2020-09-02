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What will Happen when Man Remembers Who He Is? (Alan Watts)
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93 views • September 02, 2020
In this lecture Alan Watts decides to be God!
Listen also:
-Alan Watts ~ The New Religion: God is Dead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nh0h7...
-Alan Watts - Sexuality and Christianity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7W6f...
~ Many more lectures on the Philosophy and Metaphysics playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
The Great Heresy/Blasphemy
Listen also:
-Alan Watts ~ The New Religion: God is Dead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nh0h7...
-Alan Watts - Sexuality and Christianity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7W6f...
~ Many more lectures on the Philosophy and Metaphysics playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
The Great Heresy/Blasphemy
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