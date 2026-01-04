Another batch of Victoria Nuland's (UKR) soldiers captured in the SMO zone.

Adding:

Two Majors #Review #Update for January 4, 2026

▪️The first days of 2026 year once again showed the ferocious face of American imperialism: in pursuit of profit for their oil corporations, the USA kidnapped the president of Venezuela and his wife in a military operation: rapid strikes and the flight of helicopters with special forces were made possible by a wide network of agents in the country, which was subjected to an unprovoked aggression. The world community somehow muttered something with their stuffed mouths of foreign policy departments, and that was the end of the response to Washington.

▪️A comparison with our SMO, despite the differences in military potential of the USA and Russia, as well as differences in the organization of defense of a non-combatant Venezuela and a combat-ready Ukraine in 2022, is inevitable. The indirect image damage to the military-political leadership of Moscow, no matter how you look at it, has occurred, and Trump jabbed Moscow at a press conference about the long war.

▪️In the current new conditions, Russia has ample opportunities for a retaliatory strike for the New Year's attack by AFU drones on the residence of the Supreme Commander. Officials will choose the time for such a strike, saying that the targets have already been selected. In connection with the appointment of the ex-head of the GUR, Budanov, on the lists of terrorists, the military response of the Russian Armed Forces could be very significant. Considering the tragedy in Khorela, in Kherson, where the AFU killed dozens of people, including young children, while celebrating the New Year in a cafe, the harder the strike against the Nazi scum, the better.

▪️This week, Kiev hosted trains with EU representatives: the fourth Reich brought promises to supply weapons, intelligence data, and discussed the deployment of military contingents on the territory of the former USSR, although Moscow clearly says that they will become a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces. Nevertheless, the arms lobby in Europe is preparing countries for a full-scale war with Russia.

▪️Heavy battles continue on the front. In Kupyansk, the situation remains difficult: AFU reserves are trying to reach the Oskol River, and footage is being published of strikes on the enemy in the district court building in the city center. The weather now allows both sides to more actively use drones. Continued strikes on our border. Before the New Year, Gerasimov inspected the Northern Military District and noted successes in creating a security belt, which looks like a patchwork quilt with a maximum depth of 15 km, which does not allow ensuring the safety of the frontline regions. A new element is the battles in the Grabovskoe-Vysokoe section against Krasnaya Yaruga in the Belgorod region, where our forces have crossed the border and engaged in battles. Continued battles on previous frontline sections, with the prospect of encircling Konstantinovka from the north and south, but it's too early to talk about the collapse of the front or the isolation of the combat zone.

▪️The enemy's long-range strikes are focused on damaging our "oil industry" in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, as well as paralyzing the Moscow air hub due to a constant "caravan of drones" to our capital for the holidays. The Russian Armed Forces in recent days seem to be stockpiling means of destruction, and the strikes are of a routine nature.

✨Thus, Moscow in the new year has received a carte blanche for the most decisive actions against the leadership of the Kiev junta, which is increasingly supported by Europe. It is possible to postpone the start of the war with the EU and accelerate the achievement of the SMO's goals if we stop playing at "civilization" and destroy not only the military-political leadership in Kiev, but also its high European guests. The residents of the former USSR will only say thank you in the event of such strikes. Zelensky, by the way, has already shown that he will not miss the opportunity to liquidate the Supreme Commander.

The update was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)