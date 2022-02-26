US NAVY Purchased 100s of Bugged Laptops made in China. Was Diane Feinstein Culpable?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They cover numerous aspects including some Congressional leaders and their ties to China. This segment dives into the purchase of 100s of laptops that were used by the US Navy and later discovered to be bugged. Made in China, of course.
Watch the full episode on the @Vigilance Elite channel.
https://youtu.be/_chGSgNPwVc
Support The Shawn Ryan Show on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite