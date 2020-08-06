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What Is The Meaning Of Election?
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11 views • August 06, 2020
The Berean Call
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4aWIRz2BFxHR9rRMGu47HQ
For nearly ten years, Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon sat down in TBC's broadcast studio in Bend, Oregon to discuss God's Word, Dave's books, events of the day, and questions from listeners. Search the Scriptures Daily was broadcast weekly and heard all over the world via local radio stations, networks, and shortwave broadcasting. Though pre-recorded, these programs had a live "feel" because Dave was never given the subject matter ahead of time and his reactions were always spontaneous and lively!
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4aWIRz2BFxHR9rRMGu47HQ
For nearly ten years, Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon sat down in TBC's broadcast studio in Bend, Oregon to discuss God's Word, Dave's books, events of the day, and questions from listeners. Search the Scriptures Daily was broadcast weekly and heard all over the world via local radio stations, networks, and shortwave broadcasting. Though pre-recorded, these programs had a live "feel" because Dave was never given the subject matter ahead of time and his reactions were always spontaneous and lively!
Current radio programs: https://www.thebereancall.org/radio
About The Berean Call: https://www.thebereancall.org/about-b...
Our monthly newsletter: https://www.thebereancall.org/newslet...
Our online store: https://thebereancall.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
Google+: https://plus.google.com/+thebereancall
Email Updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
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