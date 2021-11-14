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Λίγο υπομονή ακόμα και θα πεθάνεις
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10 views • November 14, 2021
Λίγο, λίγο προχωράνε ώστε να στα επιβάλουν όλα!
Όπως είπε και ο προ προ παππούς Θουκυδίδης
Όποιος θυσιάζει την Ελευθερία του για να έχει ασφάλεια δεν του αξίζει ούτε ελευθερία ούτε ασφάλεια
Όπως είπε και ο προ προ παππούς Θουκυδίδης
Όποιος θυσιάζει την Ελευθερία του για να έχει ασφάλεια δεν του αξίζει ούτε ελευθερία ούτε ασφάλεια
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