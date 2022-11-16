WATCH: Pro-life Protest Against Unhinged DOJ

The Biden Administration has been at war with the pro-life movement — reaching fever-pitch persecution against the culture of life after the Midterm Elections. The DOJ and FBI have charged 26 pro-life activists with federal "FACE" violations and raided the homes of men and women who never committed any violent acts — all without one single formal charge. Meanwhile terrorist attacks have escalated against pro-life organizations, pregnancy centers, and churches. Now LifeSiteNews's Senior Correspondent Jim Hale exposes the DOJ's inaction and silence against the culture of life by joining pro-life activists gathered in front of the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, DC. The pro-life movement demands equal justice under the law — starting with the removal of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke, an outspoken pro-abortion activist guilty of persecuting and terrorizing pro-life activists. Watch this moving first-hand footage now.
