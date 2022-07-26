[Premiered Jul 26, 2022] CuttingEdge Short Bite: #Sasquatch Genome DNA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Carpenter’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/joebblack1963/about
7/26 Full Interview with Scott:
Afternoon Conversation w/BF Field Journal’s Scott Carpenter
https://youtu.be/b4kqyGNgTko
CuttingEdge Special: Sasquatch Over A Decade Of Obtained Evidence w/ Scott Carpenter https://youtu.be/HS2noVbCb48
CuttingEdge Special QnA: Bigfoot DNA Evidence Confirms Human Hybrid Creature
https://youtu.be/7oiujOfFMnc
NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: Edge For your first month free.
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide
#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQOKLG3UXZW8XSLX7vn-g
#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBabylon
CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg
#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
Checkout FOJCRADIO here:
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg #FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8
Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people!
T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases