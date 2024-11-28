BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian garrison in Kurakhovo and its environs continues to deteriorate
175 views • 5 months ago

Morning report on November 27, 2024, Ukrainian military resources published a very alarming report for Kiev about the new successes of the Russian Armed Forces in Kurakhovo and its environs. Despite attempts to transfer reserves from the western outskirts of the city, the situation of Ukrainian garrison continues to deteriorate amid the presence of Russian assault troops in the city center, developing attacks on high-rise buildings. In one corner of the storming, UAV crew of the Yug Group of Forces from Southern Military District, discovered an observation post, and a firing position of Ukrainian ATGM Stugna on the upper floor of one of the city buildings. Nothing could hide from the drone, immediately destroying them all before the ATGM had time to be used!

According to some Ukrainian sources, Kiev regime forbade General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to give orders to retreat even from the encircled settlements and tried to hold positions at the cost of heavy losses. However, the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade of Ukraine serving in the vicinity of Kurakhovo, in Berestki, apparently did not care about Kiev's orders. They chose to flee in disarray and suffered losses in small groups of 3-5 people through the forest belt after seeing the loss of Berestki. Meanwhile, another group was captured by Russian troops. They looked very happy to be captured because they would be safe from the war - their uniforms looked new! Russia has reportedly gained 235 square kilometers of territory in the past week in the strategic city of Kurakhovo in Donetsk, the fastest pace of progress since early 2022.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
donetskkurakhovoberestki
